Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASCL. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 436.67 ($5.71).

LON:ASCL traded down GBX 5.48 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 425.12 ($5.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,103,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,550. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.15. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97).

In other news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

