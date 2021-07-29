Asensus Surgical (ASXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts expect Asensus Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asensus Surgical stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

