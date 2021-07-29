ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $110.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

