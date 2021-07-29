Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) will report sales of $25.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.70 million. Aspen Aerogels posted sales of $24.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $109.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $106.45 million to $112.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.56 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of ASPN opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.46. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

