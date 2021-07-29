Aspen Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,681,007,000 after buying an additional 177,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $14.79 on Thursday, hitting $358.49. 1,045,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.02.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.