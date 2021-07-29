Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $2,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,248,000 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

