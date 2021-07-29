AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,200 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,322 ($108.73) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,923 ($116.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,356.86. The company has a market cap of £109.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

