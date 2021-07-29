AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,297 ($108.40). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,266 ($108.00), with a volume of 1,998,905 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,224.62 ($120.52).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,356.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £108.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.