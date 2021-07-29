AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.30. AstroNova shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 4,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $109.84 million, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

