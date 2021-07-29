Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.12. Astrotech shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 1,401,506 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -1.35.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 567,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

