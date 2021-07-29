ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.62. ATCO shares last traded at C$44.02, with a volume of 144,283 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB lowered shares of ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In other news, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at C$116,900. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,146,404,700.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

