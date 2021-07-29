ATCO’s (ACO.X) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$49.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ATCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.44.

Shares of TSE ACO.X traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 201,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.30. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The stock has a market cap of C$5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares in the company, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

