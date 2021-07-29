Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atento during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atento during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atento by 3,584.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares in the last quarter. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atento alerts:

NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $364.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.24. Atento has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.66). Atento had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atento will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATTO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atento from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.