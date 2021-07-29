Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0008

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $33,732.41 and approximately $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,989.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.05807716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.01276701 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00122302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.42 or 0.00616207 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.00345178 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00266438 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,036,338 coins and its circulating supply is 42,204,053 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

