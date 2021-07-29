Athene (ATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Athene to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. Athene’s revenue was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,732,046 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.