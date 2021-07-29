Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after purchasing an additional 79,043 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,353,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAQ stock remained flat at $$9.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,456. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

