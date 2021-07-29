Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $575 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.87 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen downgraded Atlassian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.81.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $266.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 339.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.04. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

