Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 110.9 days.
OTCMKTS:AEXAF opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.20. Atos has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $89.50.
About Atos
