Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group downgraded Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King initiated coverage on Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ATC opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.61. Atotech has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

