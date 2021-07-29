Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. 225,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,417. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

