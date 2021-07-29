Atreca Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 5,900 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 995% compared to the typical volume of 539 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BCEL traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. 5,944,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,582. The company has a market cap of $181.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.07. Atreca has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atreca by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

