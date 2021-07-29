AtromG8 Tops 1-Day Volume of $99,924.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $99,924.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00100392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,987.21 or 0.99993116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.99 or 0.00790173 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . The official message board for AtromG8 is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

