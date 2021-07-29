Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.81. Audacy shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 736,616 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUD. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $505.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

