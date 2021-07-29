Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 175,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,061,979 shares.The stock last traded at $14.13 and had previously closed at $14.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley purchased 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

