Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.74

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €87.74 ($103.22) and last traded at €86.92 ($102.26), with a volume of 81541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €85.68 ($100.80).

NDA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €74.60 ($87.76).

Get Aurubis alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of €80.14.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.