Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Trading Down 0.2%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 99,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 592,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Usca Ria LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

