AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Up 1.8%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s share price rose 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 41.39 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 4,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 87,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.25 ($0.53).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of AUTO1 Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.70.

About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

