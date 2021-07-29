Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,190 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises 1.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in Autodesk by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $8.13 on Thursday, hitting $321.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

