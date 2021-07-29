Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $386.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

