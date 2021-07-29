Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $209.01. 13,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $208.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

