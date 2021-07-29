AutoWeb (AUTO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. On average, analysts expect AutoWeb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AUTO stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

