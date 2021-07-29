Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 131.93 ($1.72). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 128 ($1.67), with a volume of 950,515 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 191.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £324.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.24.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

