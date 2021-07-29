AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading Up 0.7%

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 964 ($12.59) and last traded at GBX 960 ($12.54). Approximately 69,337 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 152,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 953 ($12.45).

The company has a market capitalization of £994.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 970.94.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.08%.

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.