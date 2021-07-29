Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNT stock opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

