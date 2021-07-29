Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).
Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 387.70 ($5.07). 4,291,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.26.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
