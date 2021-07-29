Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 467 ($6.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Saturday, July 10th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.57 ($5.55).

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 387.70 ($5.07). 4,291,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The company has a market capitalization of £15.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.26.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

