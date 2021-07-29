Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $580,357.33

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $580,357.33 and $50,147.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

