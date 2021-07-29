Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Axonics has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axonics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXNX opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 0.07. Axonics has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $68.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.23.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $1,333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,271.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,848. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

