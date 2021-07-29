Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Azure Power Global worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 305,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 103,950 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $6,526,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 84.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE remained flat at $$26.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Azure Power Global Limited has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.38.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

