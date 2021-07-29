B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 14,407 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

