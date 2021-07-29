B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 28,750 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.10% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HHR. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

HHR stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

