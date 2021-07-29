B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 950 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the first quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 339.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 33.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 55.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

WEX stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.62 million. Equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

