B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,469,000. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,642,760 shares of company stock worth $313,416,394.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.18. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.