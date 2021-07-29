B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

