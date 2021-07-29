B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $266.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

