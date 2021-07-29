B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 51,416 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,371 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $102.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

