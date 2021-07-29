B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Lowers Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

