B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 5,994 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,935 shares of company stock worth $2,951,059. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,257.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

