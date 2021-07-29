B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 6,443 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 579,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 165,258 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $586,372.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,328,545.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,261. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

