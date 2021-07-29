B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $202.85 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.58 and a one year high of $212.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.08.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.