B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,310 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $3,421,607.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $174.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.24.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.98.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

